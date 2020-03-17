Tempur Sealy Int Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.28. Approximately 247,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) has potential upside of 68.6% based on a current price of $35.75 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.29. Tempur Sealy Int shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.75 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $83.87.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.

Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.39 and the current low of $34.28 and are currently at $35.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

