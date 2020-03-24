Tempur Sealy Int Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TPX)

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $40.87 on a volume of 488K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.39 and a 52-week low of $22.00 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $41.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

