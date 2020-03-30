Tegna Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TGNA)

Today, shares of Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $12.92 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tegna Inc have traded between the current low of $9.85 and a high of $18.31 and are now at $9.93. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

