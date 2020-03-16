Tegna Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TGNA)

Today, shares of Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $15.93 on a volume of 206K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Tegna Inc has traded in a range of $13.22 to $18.31 and is now at $15.28, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

