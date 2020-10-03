Technipfmc Plc: The Losing Streak Continues (FTI)

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.20. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.1 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Technipfmc Plchas traded in a range of $9.20 to $28.57 and are now at $9.43. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Potential upside of 231.7% exists for Technipfmc Plc, based on a current level of $9.43 and analysts' average consensus price target of $31.26. Technipfmc Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.83 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.72.

