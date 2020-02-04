Technipfmc Plc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (FTI)

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $6.79 on a volume of 629K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Technipfmc Plc have traded between a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $6.56, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Technipfmc Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Technipfmc Plc in search of a potential trend change.