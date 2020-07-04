Taubman Centers Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TCO)

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $44.35 on a volume of 226K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Taubman Centers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.24 and a high of $54.50 and are now at $46.30, 76% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 2.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

