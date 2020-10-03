Target Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TGT)

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $106.55 on a volume of 318K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Target Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.03 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $107.53, 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Target Corp and will alert subscribers who have TGT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.