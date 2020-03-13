Targa Resources: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TRGP)

Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) traded today at $10.61, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 433,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Targa Resources have traded between the current low of $10.61 and a high of $43.47 and are now at $10.61. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

Potential upside of 401.4% exists for Targa Resources, based on a current level of $10.61 and analysts' average consensus price target of $53.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.65 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.77.

Targa Resources Corp. owns general and limited partner interests in a limited partnership that provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services. The Company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, and sells natural gas. Targa Resources also stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and sells natural gas liquids and related products.

