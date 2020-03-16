Tanger Factory: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SKT)

Shares of Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) traded today at $6.28, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 672,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.9 million shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates factory outlet centers. The Company offers amenities such as common areas, reading materials, and children's play areas are available in Tanger's outlets, which are located coast to coast throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Tanger Factory share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.28 and a high of $21.28 and are now at $6.40. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) has potential upside of 230.2% based on a current price of $6.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.13. Tanger Factory shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.23.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tanger Factory and will alert subscribers who have SKT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.