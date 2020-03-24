Take-Two Interac Crosses Above its 10-day MA (TTWO)

Today, shares of Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $110.34 on a volume of 241K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $87.97 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $111.96, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Take-Two Interac. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Take-Two Interac in search of a potential trend change.