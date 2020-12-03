Take-Two Interac Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TTWO)

Today, shares of Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $114.95 on a volume of 207K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Take-Two Interac have traded between a low of $87.27 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $114.34, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Take-Two Interac and will alert subscribers who have TTWO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.