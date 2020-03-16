T Rowe Price Grp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TROW)

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $90.19. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 66,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between the current low of $90.19 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $90.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

There is potential upside of 35.6% for shares of T Rowe Price Grp based on a current price of $90.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $122.33. T Rowe Price Grp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $117.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $128.37.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T Rowe Price Grp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.90. Since that call, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have fallen 18.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.