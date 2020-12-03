T Rowe Price Grp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (TROW)

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $95.50. So far today approximately 71,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 27.3% exists for T Rowe Price Grp, based on a current level of $96.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $122.33. T Rowe Price Grp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $117.18 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $129.26.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

T Rowe Price Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $139.82 and the current low of $95.50 and are currently at $96.08 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

