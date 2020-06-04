T Rowe Price Grp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TROW)

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $96.40 on a volume of 159K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, T Rowe Price Grp has traded in a range of $82.51 to $139.82 and is now at $99.96, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T Rowe Price Grp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.90. Since that call, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have fallen 27.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.