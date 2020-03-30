T Rowe Price Grp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (TROW)

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $97.29 on a volume of 119K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $95.73, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T Rowe Price Grp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.90. Since that call, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have fallen 25.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.