Sysco Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (SYY)

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.04. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.7 million shares.

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) has potential upside of 98.4% based on a current price of $33.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $65.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.10 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $76.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sysco Corp have traded between the current low of $32.04 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $33.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sysco Corporation distributes food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry. The Company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. Sysco serves customers in the United States.

