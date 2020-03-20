Sysco Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SYY)

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $45.29 on a volume of 950K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sysco Corp have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $45.41, which is 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

