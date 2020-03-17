Synovus Finl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.69. So far today approximately 248,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 253.5% for shares of Synovus Finl based on a current price of $15.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.97. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Synovus Finl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.69 and a high of $40.32 and are now at $15.84. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Synovus Finl and will alert subscribers who have SNV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.