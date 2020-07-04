Synovus Finl Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SNV)

Today, shares of Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $17.00 on a volume of 313K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Synovus Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.32 and a 52-week low of $10.91 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $18.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 7.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

