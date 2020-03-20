Supernus Pharmac Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmac (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $15.65 on a volume of 171K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Supernus Pharmac share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.12 and a high of $39.15 and are now at $16.64, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

