Stryker Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (SYK)

Shares of Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded today at $162.14, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 233,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Stryker Corp has overhead space with shares priced $164.00, or 8.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $179.59. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $208.48 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $208.49.

Over the past year, Stryker Corphas traded in a range of $162.14 to $226.30 and are now at $164.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Stryker Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. The Company's products include implants, biologics, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

