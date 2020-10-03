Store Capital: The Losing Streak Continues (STOR)

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.62. So far today approximately 271,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) is currently priced 7.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $27.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.84 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.25.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Store Capital have traded between the current low of $29.62 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $29.92. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

