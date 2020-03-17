Store Capital Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.00. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

Store Capital has overhead space with shares priced $18.32, or 33.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $27.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.23 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Store Capital share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.00 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $18.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

