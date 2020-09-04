Store Capital Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (STOR)

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $16.88 on a volume of 1.7 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Store Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.96 and a 52-week low of $13.00 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $19.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Store Capital. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Store Capital in search of a potential trend change.