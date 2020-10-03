Sterling Bancorp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded today at $13.73, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 721,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 120.7% for shares of Sterling Bancorp based on a current price of $13.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.70. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.17.

Sterling Bancorp provides clients with a full range of depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit.

Over the past year, Sterling Bancorphas traded in a range of $13.73 to $22.17 and are now at $13.91. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

