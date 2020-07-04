Sterling Bancorp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (STL)

Today, shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $10.12 on a volume of 509K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sterling Bancorp have traded between a low of $7.01 and a high of $22.17 and are now at $10.82, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

