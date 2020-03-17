Steel Dynamics: New 52-Week Low Set Today (STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.31. Approximately 320,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Steel Dynamics have traded between the current low of $17.31 and a high of $36.14 and are now at $17.43. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has potential upside of 206.5% based on a current price of $17.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.43. Steel Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.96.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Steel Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have STLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.