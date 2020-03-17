State St Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

State St Corp (NYSE:STT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $45.94. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 692,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.2 million shares.

State Street Corporation services institutional investors and manages financial assets worldwide. The Company's products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of State St Corp have traded between the current low of $45.94 and a high of $85.89 and are now at $46.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 152.4% exists for State St Corp, based on a current level of $46.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $116.24. State St Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $65.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $73.98.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for State St Corp and will alert subscribers who have STT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.