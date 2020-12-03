Starwood Propert: New 52-Week Low Set Today (STWD)

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.52. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 596,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment company. The Company originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood may also invest in residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

In the past 52 weeks, Starwood Propert share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.52 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $17.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) has potential upside of 37.9% based on a current price of $17.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $23.75. Starwood Propert shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $24.01 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $24.74.

