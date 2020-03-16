Starbucks Corp: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SBUX)

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $60.33. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 113,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Starbucks Corphas traded in a range of $60.33 to $99.72 and are now at $60.63. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has potential upside of 5.5% based on a current price of $60.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.31.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starbucks Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBUX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.