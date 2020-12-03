Starbucks Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $62.64. So far today approximately 1.1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.9 million shares.

Based on a current price of $64.04, Starbucks Corp is currently 0.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.41.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

Starbucks Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.72 and the current low of $62.64 and are currently at $64.04 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

