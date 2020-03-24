Starbucks Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SBUX)

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $61.26 on a volume of 2.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $63.07, 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Starbucks Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.43. Since that call, shares of Starbucks Corp have fallen 36.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.