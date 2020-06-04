Stanley Black & Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SWK)

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $97.83 on a volume of 360K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Stanley Black & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $173.67 and a 52-week low of $70.00 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $101.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Stanley Black &. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Stanley Black & in search of a potential trend change.