Ss&C Technologie: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SSNC)

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.03. Approximately 430,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Over the past year, Ss&C Technologiehas traded in a range of $35.03 to $67.73 and are now at $35.17. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Potential upside of 64.6% exists for Ss&C Technologie, based on a current level of $35.17 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.55 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.66.

