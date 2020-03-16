Ss&C Technologie Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.09. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 112,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

In the past 52 weeks, Ss&C Technologie share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $39.09 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $40.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Ss&C Technologie has overhead space with shares priced $40.52, or 30.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.74 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.56.

