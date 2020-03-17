Sprouts Farmers Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SFM)

Today, shares of Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $16.38 on a volume of 1.4 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Sprouts Farmers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.00 and a high of $24.06 and are now at $19.43, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

