Sprouts Farmers Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $18.89 on a volume of 292K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Sprouts Farmers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.06 and a 52-week low of $13.00 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $18.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sprouts Farmers on March 17th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen 3.0%. We continue to monitor SFM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.