Splunk Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SPLK)

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded today at $105.11, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 409,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Splunk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $105.11 and a high of $176.31 and are now at $107.28. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 5.7% for shares of Splunk Inc based on a current price of $107.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $113.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $156.13.

Splunk Inc. develops web based application software. The Company provides software that collects and analyzes machine data generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, and mobile devices. Splunk serves customers worldwide.

