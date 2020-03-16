Splunk Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded today at $97.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 287,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Splunk Inc. develops web based application software. The Company provides software that collects and analyzes machine data generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, and mobile devices. Splunk serves customers worldwide.

Splunk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $176.31 and the current low of $97.00 and are currently at $103.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 9.8% for shares of Splunk Inc based on a current price of $103.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $113.38. Splunk Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.36 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $154.30.

