Spirit Aerosys-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) traded today at $18.09, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 294,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) has potential upside of 446.1% based on a current price of $19.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $106.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.59 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $75.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.09 and a high of $94.47 and are now at $19.42. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

