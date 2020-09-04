Spirit Aerosys-A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SPR)

Today, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $21.86 on a volume of 798K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have traded between a low of $13.69 and a high of $92.81 and are now at $24.81, which is 81% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.29% lower and 6.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spirit Aerosys-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spirit Aerosys-A in search of a potential trend change.