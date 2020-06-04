Spectra Energ Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SE)

Today, shares of Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $44.04 on a volume of 385K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Spectra Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.77 and a 52-week low of $21.83 and are now trading 107% above that low price at $45.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

