Southwest Air: The Losing Streak Continues (LUV)

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded today at $26.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 12.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 17.6 million shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

Over the past year, Southwest Airhas traded in a range of $26.50 to $58.83 and are now at $27.12. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) has potential upside of 150.5% based on a current price of $27.12 and analysts' consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.33 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.20.

