Southwest Air Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) traded today at $34.39, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 563,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a domestic airline that provides primarily short-haul, high-frequency, and point-to-point services. The Company offers flights throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwest Air share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.39 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $35.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) has potential upside of 91.9% based on a current price of $35.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $67.94. Southwest Air shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.12 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.14.

