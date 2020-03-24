Southwest Air Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (LUV)

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $36.42 on a volume of 788K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwest Air share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.15 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $37.28, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Southwest Air on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.33. Since that call, shares of Southwest Air have fallen 37.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.