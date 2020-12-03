Southern Copper: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.79. So far today approximately 243,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 862,000 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

Over the past year, Southern Copperhas traded in a range of $26.79 to $44.82 and are now at $26.93. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Southern Copper has overhead space with shares priced $26.93, or 39.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $44.58. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.69 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $38.99.

