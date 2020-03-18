Southern Copper Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) traded today at $25.02, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 144,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 942,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 73.6% for shares of Southern Copper based on a current price of $25.68 and an average consensus analyst price target of $44.58. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.83.

Over the past year, Southern Copperhas traded in a range of $25.02 to $44.82 and are now at $25.68. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

