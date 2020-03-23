Southern Co: The Losing Streak Continues (SO)

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $44.05. Approximately 635,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Southern Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $44.05 and a high of $71.10 and are now at $44.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Southern Company is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, wholesales, and retails electricity in the southeastern United States. The Company also offers wireless telecommunications services, and provides businesses with two-way radio, telephone, paging, and internet access services, as well as wholesales fiber optic solutions.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has potential upside of 7.7% based on a current price of $44.06 and analysts' consensus price target of $47.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.88 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $64.95.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Southern Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Southern Co in search of a potential trend change.