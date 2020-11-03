South Jersey Ind: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SJI)

South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.46. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 27.3% for shares of South Jersey Ind based on a current price of $25.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $33.00. South Jersey Ind shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.16 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.94.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is an energy services holding company. The Company provides regulated, natural gas service to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. South Jersey also markets total energy management services, including natural gas, electricity, demand-side management, and consulting services throughout the eastern United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of South Jersey Ind have traded between the current low of $25.46 and a high of $34.48 and are now at $25.92. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

